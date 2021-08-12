Scientists at NASA have determined that an asteroid cold come hit our planet between now and 2300.

As NPR points out, the asteroid that scientists are calling Bennu has a 1 in 1,750 chance of hitting Earth, which is an admittedly low probability. Bennu is a “rubble-pile asteroid” that is wider than the Empire State Building is tall. The calculations that the astrophysicists made are also being described as some of the most precise ever.

Davide Farnocchia at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California says that despite the probability of impact increasing after their calculations, it still doesn’t warrant any major concern.

Scientists are saying Bennu will make its approach to Earth in 2135, and the date of highest potential impact is Sept. 24, 2182, with an impact probability of 1 in 2,700 on that day