Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ally of Donald Trump, was thrown out of an event hosted by the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday.

Politco reports that Lindell said he flew into Nashville on Monday to attend the Republican Governors Association’s spring conference, a three-day meeting that kicked off on Tuesday. After he gathered his credentials for the event at the JW Marriott Hotel, he says he was approached by an employee from the conference who told him he wasn’t welcome. In fact, he’s allegedly not allowed to attend any RGA events going forward.

Lindell’s claims that he was turned away from the event come not long after he said he planned to talk to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, with the latter being the chairman of the RGA. Speaking with former Trump administration official and far-right radio host Steve Bannon, Lindell said he was going to confront the RGA over their lack of support for Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud. In January, Lindell was permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading disinformation about the 2020 election results, and just a month later Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against him and his company.

An RGA official anonymously told Politico that Lindell attempted to join transporation to a members-only dinner, which was hosted at Tennessee governor Bill Lee’s mansion. “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” they added. The dinner in question was titled the “executive roundtable reception and dinner,” and Lindell has claimed his badge to the RGA event read “executive roundtable.”

Many Republican allies of Lindell have encouraged him to run for governor of Minnesota. Even Trump has suggested as such, asking him to “keep Minnesota red beyond” the 2020 election. As Lindell put it, Trump “really wants me to run.” It’s unclear if his attempt to attend the latest RGA event is part of him waging war against perceived “never-Trumpers” or those who have brushed off election fraud discussions, or if this is just him laying the groundwork for a governor run in 2022.

