The mother of three children found dead in an East Los Angeles home has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

NBC News reports Sandra Chico, 28, was being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $2 million bail. She is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

The arrest came after a family member at a home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue called authorities about two children who were possibly not breathing. Deputies arrived to find three unresponsive children in a bedroom around 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The children, two boys and one girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of trauma to the children and it remains unclear how they died.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the children were identified Tuesday by the coroner as Mia Camila Rodriguez, 4, Mason Mateo Rodriguez, 3, and Milan Mateas Rodriguez, 1 month. A family member told NBCLA that the youngest child was 6 months old.

Officials have not provided information on a possible motive for the killings.

“We still don’t know the cause, or the motive. All I know is, she wasn’t right,” the children’s grandmother, Rosalba Flores Castillo, told authorities.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the children’s funeral expenses, and loved ones planned to gather at the home for a private prayer vigil Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.