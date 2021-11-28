A five-year-old boy in Minnesota was shot and killed Thursday after a 13-year-old accidentally fired a gun during a family gathering.

CBS affiliate WCCO reports the incident took place Thursday night in Brooklyn Park, MN. The teenager fatally shot his five-year-old relative Thanksgiving night, while adults were at the residence. Police are not sure if adults were supervising the children when the shooting took place.

“The initial investigation has determined that that a 13-year-old male in the home was handling a gun,” the Brooklyn Park Police Department said in a statement. “Several other juveniles were present as they were attempting to make a social media video. At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun, striking the 5-year-old male victim.”

Police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told CBS that the teenager who fired “accidentally” was taken into custody at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. The gun owner may also face criminal charges depending on the conclusion of the investigation.

“Lock them up and lock the ammo up separate,” Bruley said, speaking about firearms. “We as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure [kids] don’t have access to them.”

Meanwhile, a neighbor told the local news station that she feels for the victim’s family but also for the 13-year-old.

“I’m sure it’s an accident, you know, I’m sure he is freaking out,” she said. “He is only a kid so now he is losing his life and 5-year-old lost his life.”