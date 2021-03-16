Michelle Obama just weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

In a discussion with Today, when asked what her thoughts were when Markle discussed her experience with race, Obama said “race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color.”

”So, it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated,” Obama said. “The thing that I hope for and the thing I think about is that this first and foremost is a family and I pray for forgiveness and healing for them,” Michelle said, “so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”

Obama’s response comes shortly after Markle and Harry’s primetime CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, where Markle revealed “concerns” from within the palace about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be before he was born. Harry did not confirm who made the comment, but Markle added that at the time, her treatment in the UK had led to suicidal thoughts.

“All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Markle said.

The palace responded by statement, saying “the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.” The statement went on to say that “issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”