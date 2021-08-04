Five Miami Beach police officers are facing battery charges after the rough arrests of two Black men last week were caught on camera.

The Associated Press reports Sgt. Jose Perez, Officer Kevin Perez, Officer Robert Sabater, Officer David Rivas and Officer Steven Serrano have been charged with first-degree battery after allegedly using excessive force during an arrest that took place on July 26 at the Royal Palm Hotel.

Investigators said 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup was riding a scooter and trying to get away from officers after he was accused of hitting an officer with the vehicle. Crudup ran into the lobby of the hotel on Collins Avenue in an attempt to flee from police. Moments later, several officers responded to the scene and Crudup was kicked in the head multiple times while he was on the ground and in handcuffs.

A second man, 28-year-old Khalid Vaughn, started taking video of Crudup’s arrest with his phone. Vaughn was tackled by one officer before another repeatedly punched him in the rib cage.

“Excessive force can never, ever be an acceptable solution,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said during a press conference on Monday. “We’re all really horrified by it. When we see this, it’s alarming, it’s disturbing. Nobody wants this to happen including police departments themselves.”

“This is why duty to intervene in training is necessary,” the state attorney continued. “They did a grave disservice to the people they have sworn to serve.”

Fernandez Rundle said the charges are first-degree misdemeanors and additional charges may be filed as the investigation remains ongoing. All five officers have been relieved of duty.