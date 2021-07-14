Two North Carolina men accused of drugging, raping and robbing a Miami Beach tourist who was later found dead inside her hotel room could be facing additional charges.

NBC Miami reports the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is investigating homicide charges in the case against Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, in connection with the death of Christine Englehardt.

The 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead on March 18 inside her room at the Albion Hotel in Miami Beach while under the influence of alcohol and fentanyl, a drug that may have been given to her by one of the men.

Investigators say Collier and Taylor drugged and raped Englehardt before stealing her phone and credit cards. Surveillance footage appears to show the two men walking with Englehardt into her hotel that night. The men have been charged with sexual battery, burglary and theft but have not yet been charged in connection with Englehardt’s death.