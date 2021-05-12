A Florida man came a little too close to nature during a recent fishing trip in the Everglades.

Last weekend, 22-year-old Tommy Lee was fishing when a huge alligator decided to stake its claim. When he saw the ‘gator’s head pop out of the water, Lee knew that he had to be careful. But, he didn’t anticipate the preditor leaving the water and chasing him up the trail.

In footage captured by Lee’s GoPro camera and provided to TMZ, the fisherman immediately started to back away from the shore when he sees the alligator started to chase him. Yet, while he’s making his escape, Lee accidentally falls backward. This misstep could’ve been Lee’s final mistake, but the ‘gator decided to stop unexpectedly.

After a standoff, the near 11-foot reptile turned around and made its way back to the water. Lee recognizes that he’s gotten a second lease on life and chose not to try his luck again today. He packed up and had an early end to his fishing trip. Watch Tommy Lee’s full encounter with the alligator above.

Florida is known for its large alligator population. Some people decide to wisely leave the animals alone, but others are so used to the creators that they are willing to confront them. The latter was the mindset of a man in Florida who saved his dog from the jaws of a baby alligator.