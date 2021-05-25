A high school science teacher in Massachusetts is on leave after giving students a “highly inappropriate” survey about turn-ons, WHDH reports.

Superintendent Steven Stone said in a statement that Eric Jackson is on leave pending the review of the incident.

The survey is said to have made students uncomfortable, as it was based around sexual interactions and included statements like “having sex in a different setting than usual is a real turn on for me,” with students ranking the statement on a 1-5 scale. One student, who did not want to be named, told WHDH that the teacher said “if you feel uncomfortable at any time you can get up, leave the room, I’m not going to ask questions.”

“I just thought it was very strange and that I didn’t want to be partaking in it,” said junior Daniel Martin.

“The district takes the health and well-being of students most seriously and has initiated a review of the matter,” Stone said.

Jackson—when asked—did not reveal where the survey came from, as he claims he didn’t make it himself. But he did say that when the investigation is over, he will consider commenting further.

“There are people who are upset and there are people – I’m glad to hear there’s support – but again I’m not gonna say anything because of the pending investigation,” Jackson told the outlet.