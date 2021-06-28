After a gunman shot and killed two people in Massachusetts, officials say investigators found “some troubling white supremacist rhetoric” written in the gunman’s handwriting.

The gunman, who has been identified as 28-year-old Nathan Allen, has reportedly made “antisemitic and racist statements against Black individuals,” according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins. The shooting is now being investigated as a hate crime, as the gunman reportedly shot and killed two Black bystanders after stealing a truck and crashing it into a home.

Allen shot both retired Massachusetts State Police officer David Green, 58, and 60-year-old Air Force vet Ramona Cooper multiple times, according to NBC News. During the Winthrop shooting, Allen shot Green four times in the head and three times in the torso, while he shot Cooper three times in her back.