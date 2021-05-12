A man who used a life-like human mask to disguise himself while committing a series of home burglaries in the Los Angeles area has been arrested, CBS LA reports.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, was arrested on Sunday following a traffic stop in Beverly Hills after police found items, including a face mask, in the vehicle he was driving that linked him to a string of burglaries.

Prowell was later charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft, and one count of vandalism.

Investigators first linked Prowell to a pair of home burglaries in Beverly Hills committed on April 20 and July 20, 2020. In surveillance footage released by authorities, the suspect is seen with the mask and wearing glasses.

“It was odd this burglar’s mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance,” LAPD Pacific wrote on Twitter. “When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why.”

Detectives later searched Prowell’s Inglewood home and found stolen items connecting him to other residential burglaries.

The LAPD Pacific Division said that Prowell was connected to seven burglaries in its area. Beverly Hills investigators are working with Los Angeles Police Department detectives and authorities in Newport Beach to determine if he is linked to home burglaries in those cities.

Prowell has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25, according to jail records.