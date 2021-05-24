Police in Havre de Grace, a suburb outside Baltimore, say a man called into their headquarters threatening to kill a cop before driving his car into the police station.

CBS News reports that on Sunday, a man called up the Havre de Grace police department to make his threat, which prompted officers to trace the phone call to his home. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was reportedly driving chaotically and had hit numerous parked cars. Police attempted to stop him, but he sped off and “intentionally” crashed into the front of the station. British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that 24-year-old Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl was behind the attack.

"When officers went to make contact with him he tried to run them over with his vehicle several times," the police statement on the incident reads. "He then fled the scene and drove straight to the Havre de Grace Police Department and drove his vehicle through the front doors of the station into the lobby."

No injuries were reported, but Kahl did attempt to attack officers before he was stun-gunned and placed in handcuffs. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endagerment, and three counts of malicious destruction of property with a value greater than $1,000.

“The events that unfolded late last evening are a testament to the true dedication and professionalism of the men and women who make up the Havre de Grace Police Department and shed light on the constant danger and threats they face every day," said Havre de Grace mayor William Martin in a statement on Monday. "We are all very grateful that the subject was apprehended professionally and without any injury to our officers or the public.”