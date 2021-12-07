A Maryland man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after putting a hit out on someone while already behind bars.

Fox Baltimore reports that Aaron Brice has been charged with one count of solicitation of murder in the first degree, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 10 years of that sentence to be suspended. Brice was already in custody on March 10 in a Maryland facility, where he was waiting to be sentenced for a handful of other cases. At that time, he used another inmate’s account to telephone a friend and ask that friend to shoot the victim.

Brice provided information on how to find the victim, proving her work schedule and information on where to find her family. He even gave the friend specifics on the street address, what kinds of cars her family has, and their license plate numbers.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Adrian uncovered Brice’s scheme and told the police, which is when authorities contacted the victim and her family to ensure their safety. Brice’s phone call to his friend was traced and police acquired a search warrant for the friend’s home. Authorities discovered the cell phone that Brice had called from jail, as well as the victim’s address in the phone itself.

“Not only did the defendant take no responsibility for his original crimes, but sought retaliation against the victim as well,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “It’s my hope that this sentence provides the victim and her family with a sense safety and relief after this challenging ordeal.”