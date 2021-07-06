Mary Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, will be Canada’s 30th governor general, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday. She makes history as the first Indigenous person in the country to be appointed to the role.

The announcement comes five months after former governor general Julie Payette resigned amid allegations that she’d overseen a “toxic” workplace environment.

“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step. I cannot think of a better person to meet the moment,” Trudeau said in an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa. “Canada is a place defined by people. People who serve those around them, who tackle big challenges with hope and determination, and above all, who never stop working to build a brighter tomorrow. In other words, people like Mary Simon.”

The Inuit leader from Nunavik, in northern Quebec, has been a longtime advocate for Indigenous rights and culture. She has been an active voice as a radio host and also served as chair of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the National Inuit Education Committee.

Simon is currently Canada’s Governor General Designate, as approved by Queen Elizabeth II under Trudeau’s recommendation. Once she’s installed, she will out-rank Trudeau, holding the second-highest federal office in Canada after the Queen.

Simon has worked with the federal government for many years; she’s the former Canadian ambassador to Denmark and played a primary role in the creation of the Arctic Council, as well as the the implementation of Canada’s first land claims policy. Now, she will be the Queen’s representative in Canada.

“Ms. Simon’s career has always been one of breaking down barriers,” said Trudeau. Simon is also an Officer of the Order of Canada and has received the National Aboriginal Achievement Award in the past decades, the Gold Order of the Canadian Geographic Society, and the Governor General’s Northern Award.

“I can confidently say that my appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada and an important step forward on the long path to reconciliation,” Simon told journalists.

Even though the position is mostly ceremonial, Simon will also become the top commander of the Canadian Armed Forces, and can play a decisive role in constitutional matters.

Simon was born to an Inuk mother and a father who was a manager of the local Hudson Bay Company post, she told on Tuesday. “Part of my cultural tradition, as an Inuk, are the strong bonds that are created across the generations. My grandmother Jeannie and my mother Nancy were my teachers and mentors, and these influences continue today,” Simon mentioned in her remarks.

As an Officer of the Order of Canada, Simon will now be the front and center of granting honors and medals of honour to others, while being responsible for reading the speech from the throne, and swearing in cabinet members.