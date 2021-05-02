A man visiting Gettysburg National Military Park was rescued after a fallen tree trapped him inside a portable toilet, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AP, the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department was called to Little Round Top in Gettysburg on Friday afternoon for a rescue with entrapment. Assistant Chief Joe Robinson told the York Daily Record that his crew treated the situation like a car entrapment, cutting away the tree with a chain saw and then cutting the portable toilet open with another saw.

The man was alert and talking to EMS as he was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to Gettysburg Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

“He was very lucky,” Robinson told the York Daily Record. “It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious.”

A volunteer firefighter with over 30 years of experience, Robinson maintained that the porta-potty incident was a first for him.

“It was an interesting call because there were a lot of other calls going on and, with the wind being so high, it was hard to communicate with dispatch, so I wasn’t sure what I was getting into until I got there,” Robinson added. “This is definitely something I have never seen before. It was a busy day, for sure.”