A man has been left in need of facial surgery after a racially motivated assault that took place in East London last month.

The 34-year-old man was attacked with a metal whipped cream dispenser after leaving a venue in Brick Lane, Shoreditch, at 3:30am on July 25. The Metropolitan Police are treating the attack as racially motivated.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the attack shows three white men acting aggressively and trying to start fights before carrying out the attack, which left the victim with severe facial injuries. Police are appealing to anyone who can identify the three men pictured above.

Det Con Caelen Matthewson-Davies commented: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim who was enjoying a night out in Shoreditch. The streets of London should be a safe place for people when they are out and there is absolutely no place for the violence that we saw here. CCTV showed these men walking around the street trying to start fights with people. I thank the victim for his support throughout the investigation, during what must have been an awful time. The victim suffered severe facial injuries and has had reconstructive surgery. He is also seriously emotionally traumatised and has been having panic attacks.”

He added: “Luckily, the entire attack is captured on CCTV and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace the men pictured. If you recognise them, witnessed the incident or have any further information, please don’t hesitate to contact police. We stand against all incidents of racism and urge anyone impacted by crimes of this nature to urgently call the police. The Met continues to work to make the streets of London a safe place for all and remains dedicated to putting violent offenders behind bars.”