A Nevada man really went and penned a whole op-ed threatening to halt his family’s annual excursion to Disney World in Florida, as if doing such a thing might make even the vaguest of dints in the Disney brand’s profits.

The op-ed in question, penned by self-described “Christian and conservative Republican” Jonathan VanBoskerck and published Friday by the Orlando Sentinel, attempts to make the argument that so-called “wokeness” is “ruining” this guy’s experience at the theme park complex.

Among the claimed grievances in the piece are Disney World ’s decision to allow cast members to display tattoos and inclusive hairstyles, as well as the recently announced move of updating the Jungle Cruise attraction to—in the words of Bob Iger—reflect “the values and rich diversity of our world.” The writer, however, says this marks a “mood killer” for him and his family.

I love Disney World, but wokeness is ruining the experience | Commentary — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) April 23, 2021

“Disney is in the process of taking the woke scalpel to the Jungle Cruise,” he wrote Friday, also pointing to changes to the Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean attractions.

Elsewhere, the author decries what he calls “the Twitter mob” and—as is typical in these scenarios—makes the dramatic declaration of having considered ending his Disney World fandom altogether.

“Disney World is going to lose us as customers if it continues down this path,” the author, an adult man, wrote. “I do not want to have Disney World taken away from us because Disney cares more about politics than happy guests.”

Anyway, this theatrically stupid op-ed was completely ignored on Friday and inspired exactly zero reactions. Just kidding: