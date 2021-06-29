A 70-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of thousands of dollars’ worth of lobsters.

The man in question, identified in a Cape Cod Times report as Joseph Vaudo, is the former owner of Mr. Vaudo’s Fish Market in the town of Sandwich. Currently, that business is under different ownership and goes by the name Superior Lobster & Seafood, which—unfortunately—is now also the location of the aforementioned lobster deaths.

Vaudo was reportedly seen in footage last Thursday night tossing trash into a commercial-grade dumpster at Superior Lobster & Seafood. In the video, Vaudo is also alleged to be seen turning off the power supply system that affected oxygen flow and water circulation for the establishment’s live seafood tank.

In a statement shared last week, the Sandwich Police Department said that Vaudo had been “positively identified” as the suspect seen in the surveillance footage.