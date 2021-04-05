A Louisiana man was arrested at Disney Springs in February, after he refused to undergo a temperature check as part of the attraction’s health and safety measures due to COVID-19, NBC News reports.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body cam footage from the incident showing Kelly Sills, 47, speaking with deputies who confronted him following dismissed requests from Disney employees for a temperature check. Sills had allegedly avoided the required protocol before entering the Boathouse restaurant.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills argued after he was asked to leave since he was deemed trespassing. Sills allegedly got into an argument with a Disney Springs security manager, who told him he was “no longer welcome at the park today.” A woman off-camera can be heard pleading with officers to not arrest him. “He’s not listening,” the officer responded. “All he had to do was get temperature checked. That’s it.”

At one point, Sills said that he was a Disney stockholder, but his claim didn’t persuade the officers to rethink their decision about asking him to leave. Sills appeared to have a change-of-heart towards the end of the confrontation, and asked that his temperature be taken. “Will you take my temperature before you kick me out, please?” he asked. “They’ll do that at the jail,” a deputy responded, with Sills oddly firing back, “Well, that’s good.”

Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.