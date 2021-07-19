A Louisville family is asking for “truth,” “justice” and “accountability” after 23-year-old Ta’Neasha Chappell reportedly died in a hospital after being transported from Jackson County Jail on Friday.

Family members said that a detective told them about Chappell’s death and said she told jail officials that she was sick before an ambulance came. They tell WHAS11 News that officials did not provide much else in terms of information and that they received concerning phone calls from Ta’Neasha while she was in jail over the last two months but felt officials didn’t help her.