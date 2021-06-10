The same Louisiana State Police unit whose troopers were seen hitting and dragging 49-year-old Ronald Greene in footage from a fatal 2019 arrest is now the subject of an internal investigation by a “secret panel,” according to a new report.

The seven-member panel, according to an expansive Associated Press report published Thursday, are tasked with determining whether officers have been “systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse.” The target of the newly confirmed probe, which began following the death of Greene and three other violent stops of Black men, is the 66-officer Louisiana State Police Troop F.

Several weeks back, the panel started reviewing “thousands” of body camera videos spanning from the past two years. The incidents shown in this footage, per the AP, involved up to 12 white troopers. At least four of those 12 white troopers were also involved in the fatal arrest of Greene.

The video review aspect of the investigation will be complemented by examinations into whether troops showed “racist tendencies” when making stops, whether they turned off body cameras, whether they mislabeled footage, and whether they used other methods of hiding evidence.

As of Thursday, it wasn’t known whether the panel was working under a deadline.

Complex has reached out to a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police Troop F for comment.

Also on Thursday, regional outlet WBRZ reported that one of the Louisiana state troopers involved in Greene’s arrest had been formally fired. Louisiana State Police were said to have finalized Dakota DeMoss’ termination, making it effective starting June 4. Another trooper, George Harper, was fired due to a separate use-of-force incident. Both troopers were members of Troop F.