The weeks-long controversy surrounding the existence of a so-called “Lego glock” has reached its expected conclusion.

Last month, you may have noticed the beginnings of the pushback against Utah’s Culper Precision firearms customization shop, who had recently announced the testing of the Block 19 prototype.

“We wanted the second amendment to simply be too painful to tread on, so there was only one logical solution,” the company said at the time when sharing photos of the prototype. “Here’s one of those childhood dreams coming to life.”

The customization project was designed to give buyers a product resembling a gun made of Lego bricks while also maintaining the functionality of the potentially fatal weapon.

“The idea is that customers who have a Gen 3 or 4 Glock 19 with a black polymer frame and have already purchased an aftermarket blank slide (no serrations on the front or back, no optic cut…etc) from us, from Brownells, from Lone Wolf, or other suppliers can send that in and we will return a Block19 to them for around $600,” Brandon Scott, founder of Culper Precision, explained in a The Firearm Blog post earlier this month.

Among the more prominent public critics of the Block 19 was Shannon Watts, the founder of the Moms Demand Action gun safety advocacy group, and 50 Cent.