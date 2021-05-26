A newly leaked video captured by the U.S. Navy appears to show an unidentified flying object off the coast of San Diego.

According to Jeremy Corbell, a filmmaker who produces UFO documentaries, the footage was taken in July 2019 from inside the USS Omaha’s Combat Information Center. The video shows a spherical object hovering over the ocean for less than a minute before it plunging into the water.

“Whoa. It splashed,” military personnel can be heard saying in the background.

Corbell, who posted the video on May 14, said the unidentified object “appeared to be transmedium capable,” meaning it was able to travel through both air and water. Radar images indicate it was a solid mass that measured about 6 feet in diameter and moved at different speeds ranging from 46 mph to 158 mph. The filmmaker/producer also confirmed the Navy used a submarine to search the area following the UFO’s disappearance; however, no craft or wreckage was recovered.

The U.S. Defense Department confirmed to NBC News that the video was filmed by the Navy, and that it was being reviewed by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force—a unit that was formed last year to “gain insight into the nature and origins of” UAPs.

Corbell’s video, which has since garnered more than 10,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets, was shared shortly before a 60 Minutes episode that addressed UFO sightings. The report included interviews with two ex-Navy pilots, Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who described an “unsettling” encounter while flying over the San Diego coast in 2004.

“We saw this little white Tic-Tac-looking object,” Fravor recalled, adding “it’s just kind of moving above the whitewater area.”

“No predictable movement, no predictable trajectory,” Dietrich said. “I felt the vulnerability of not having anything to defend ourselves,” said Dietrich. “And then I felt confused when it disappeared.”

In April 2020, the Pentagon released three unclassified videos—one from November 2004 and the others from January 2015—that purportedly showed UAPs.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” a Defense Department spokesperson said at the time.

The Pentagon is expected to release a comprehensive UAP report sometime next month.