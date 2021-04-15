A Breast Cancer Awareness campaign from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, peculiarly featuring pink handcuffs, has drawn widespread criticism.

Earlier this week, the department announced it would be presenting a check “generated through the sales of specially designed LASD pink patches, challenge coins, fashion wear, and several other items” to the Pomona Valley Breast Health Center.

On Tuesday, the department said Sheriff Alex Villanueva had presented a check worth $10,500 to the center, with proceeds having come from the Pink Patch Project. The project is described as a collaborative effort among the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 500 public safety agencies. The pink patches are sold to both public safety officials and the general public, as are other merch items including t-shirts and stuffed animals.

One day later, the department shared a photo across all of its social channels showing pink handcuffs, which Villanueva said are “meant to grab your attention as we raise awareness.”

Pink badges & pink handcuffs, all meant to grab your attention as we raise awareness and pray for a cure to end Breast Cancer!



Because of Covid, many women have put off mammograms and other cancer screenings. pic.twitter.com/xULYFpV8ai — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) April 15, 2021

While the cuffs were not part of the aforementioned benefit sale, their appearance in the campaign has been questioned. Over on Facebook, for example, one person joked “Is there a color to end police brutality?” while another added “Good ol’ tyrants.” And on Twitter, the pushback has been even more prevalent.

In unfortunately related news, a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to seven years behind bars earlier this month in connection with leading a fake raid.