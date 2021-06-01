A Southern California fire station was the site of a shooting on Tuesday, with authorities saying one firefighter was killed and another was wounded.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a gunman—allegedly a disgruntled employee—is currently at large following the shooting at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, when gunshots were reported at 10:53 a.m. PT, according to ABC 7.

The suspect also reportedly set their home on fire after a baricade situation, but firefighters did not respond to the fire right away due to the threat it posed.

The L.A. County Fire Department described the incident on Twitter as a “tragic shooting” and shared that it will release more information as it becomes available.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce,” the department shared on Twitter. “The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident.”

A wounded firefighter was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after the shooting, according to ABC7, as paramedics wheeled them into the medical center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.