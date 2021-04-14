We can learn a lot about personal finances from Kendrick Lamar. The Pulitzer Prize winner rhymes about the good and the bad effects of money in songs like “Vanity Slaves,” “How Much a Dollar Cost,” “Money Trees,” and “My Name Is.”

K-Dot, however, understands the power of a dollar and chooses to lead by example, developing sounder spending habits and building generational wealth. He also makes a point of keeping the Black community first, whether that’s in his music, the brand partnerships he signs, or the people with whom he surrounds himself. It’s why he headlines the annual Top Dawg Entertainment Holiday Concert for free or buys a van for a quadriplegic fan who has attended eight of his concerts. It’s also why he’s a beloved alumnus of Centennial High School, whose music program he helped revitalize and expand.

While he keeps a relatively low profile, he’s made notable moves, the ethos behind which anyone can adopt. Here, in honor of DAMN.’s fourth birthday, are a few of them to jot in your own notepad.