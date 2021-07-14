There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the death of John McAfee, who was found dead last month in a Spanish prison. His wife added to the mystery when she recently shared his alleged suicide, which she claims is fake.

The tech entrepreneur was found dead inside his cell on June 23 at a detention facility where he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. following tax fraud charges. Shortly after his death, the autopsy ruled his death a suicide.

His wife, 38-year-old Janice McAfee, told reporters not long after that John wasn’t suicidal, and suggested that United States authorities were responsible for his death. She’s now doubled down on her claims, and shared the note that was reportedly found in his pocket when his body was discovered.

“Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket,” Janice McAfee wrote on Twitter alongside a scan of the note. “This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee.”

The note contains multiple words crossed out, and is somewhat difficult to read. “I am a phantom parasite,” the note opens. “I want to control my future, which does not exist.”