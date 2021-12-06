It started with a simple question on TikTok, and now it’s become a worldwide discussion and quite possibly the next hall-of-fame meme.

For the last few days, Twitter has been dissecting just how TikTok user Travion Thomas could possibly pronounce the word jalapeños the way he did in a short clip shared to his account last week.

Thomas—who responds to hundreds of comments about Chief Keef, food, and beyond on his page—answered one user who asked if he likes jalapeños on his nachos. When reading the question back, Thomas may have accidentally struck gold when he pronounced jalapeños like “jalapenonious” and the internet can’t get enough of it.

“Well, I don’t eat nachos like that, you feel me,” Thomas says in the remainder of the clip. “That ain’t my favorite food, by the way, you know what I mean? So nuh-uh.”

Yung Miami reacted with some laughing emojis under a post from the Neighborhood Talk, proving Thomas is certainly getting some attention.

The TikToker’s page doesn’t indicate that this is the next staged “Da Vinky”-type moment. But, of course, Twitter users found the short clip and are having a field day with jokes and comparisons. See what jalapeño-lovers and other observers have to say below.