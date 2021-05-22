The Springfield Police Department is facing a lawsuit after two of its officers took an urn filled with an Illinois man’s daughter’s ashes and alleged that it tested positive for meth.

According to the Washington Post, on April 6, 2020, Dartavius Barnes was pulled over for alleged speeding, handcuffed, and taken into a squad car. While searching Barnes’ vehicle, police officers found a small container in the center console of his car. They tested the container and reportedly told Barnes that it tested positive for meth or ecstasy. That container was an urn holding Barnes’ daughter’s ashes.

Disturbing bodycam footage obtained by TMZ shows the moment officers told Barnes that the urn tested positive for drugs.

“No, no, no, bro, that’s my daughter,” Barnes yelled in the video. “What y’all doing, bro? That’s my daughter! Please give me my daughter, put her in my hand.”

In February 2019, Barnes’ daughter, Ta’Naja, died at the age of two due to neglect and starvation from her mother. Officers eventually let Barnes go after he and his father, who was present at the scene, pleaded for the return of his daughter’s ashes. Barnes has now filed a federal lawsuit against the Springfield Police Department, alleging that the officers “unsealed this urn and opened this urn without consent and without a lawful basis including a search warrant” and then “desecrated and spilled out the ashes.”

According to court records, the officers have denied the allegations.