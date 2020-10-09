Even before the pandemic, millions of Americans were living under difficult financial circumstances, 69 percent of Americans had less than $1,000 in savings in 2019, and many others were struggling under the weight of slowing income and rising costs . That’s a far cry from 2016 where the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances painted a rosy picture that found the average American family had about $40,000 in savings spread across assets like bank accounts, stocks, and prepaid cards. Still, such wasn’t the case for everybody, and the lingering pandemic and associated economic crisis continues to put an unbearable weight on countless already struggling Americans. With the extra $600 a week in unemployment becoming a fast fading memory and the uncertainty over passing a stimulus plan on uber-polarized Capital Hill, the future for many looks bleak.

Regardless, what is certain is that there will be an election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, and the outcome—like it or not—will have some effect on your bottom line. We combed the candidates’ policy plans and records to get a better idea of how each candidate, if victorious, would affect the most important parts of Americans’ finances.