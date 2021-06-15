A Houston reporter used her time on air express her grievances with Fox Corp., claiming that she’s been muzzled and that she intends to take behind-the-scenes recordings to far-right group Project Veritas.

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you,” said Ivory Hecker of Fox 26 Houston. “From what I am gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you, the viewers.”

Hecker did not elaborate on the recordings, but the far-right group but did say that she will be “blowing the whistle” about corporate journalism being “broken,” a Project Veritas spokesperson told Insider.

After posting deceptively edited videos of Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) employees in 2009, the far-right group was sued for defamation and had to pay $150,000. In 2017, Project Veritas’ founder James O’Keefe reportedly tried to trick the Washington Post, having an employee pretend to be a victim of sexual assault, Insider previously found. The group has also targeted other progressive organizations and media outlets such as Planned Parenthood, CNN, and NPR.