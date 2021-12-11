A 16-year-old high school football player in Texas has been hospitalized as three of his peers have been charged with aggravated assault, according to Click2Houston.

The boy, Cole Hagan, was invited to a Lake Jackson Farms neighborhood on Dec. 3, according to his brother Cory, before the Lake Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an assault, and found Hagan suffering from injuries. He was then transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he’s now off a ventilator after a difficult few nights following the attack.

As Cory shares, his sibling was at a party when another teenager told him he damaged his car. As he went outside, he was reportedly attacked by people he allegedly thought were his friends. Cory claims he was struck from behind with a “blunt object” in a set-up that was planned earlier that week.

Ayden Holland, 17, Logan Huber, 18, and Reid Mitchell, 17, have all since been charged with aggravated assault after reportedly leaving Hagan lying on the ground. All three suspects are Brazoswood High School football players, and are teammates with the victim. Cole suffered two skull fractures and a broken collarbone from the incident, and was reportedly found bleeding from the ears by paramedics.

The three teenagers allegedly confessed to luring Hagan, according to an affidavit obtained by People, and have since been released on $20,000 bond.

“The doctor said that it was blunt force trauma to the back of his head. He’s got fractures inward in the rear of his skull on both sides,” Cory said, elaborating that he believes the motive to be over a girl.

Cory later added that the family is “grateful that Lake Jackson PD is doing a great job and justice is being served. We look forward to the remainder of the arrests being made.”

As Cory told KVUE, his brother is starting to show signs of improvement, including taking steps with the help of nurses and giving a thumbs up, as community members gathered Wednesday in Freeport Community Park to show support for Cole during a prayer vigil.

The family is currently offering a $25,000 reward for video evidence of the attack, which Cory claims “there is word” going around about.