Gunshots were heard on Tuesday near the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed, just as people were gathering to mark the one-year anniversary of his murder at the hands of police.

According to a report from the Associated Press, people were seen “running and seeking cover” at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, which is known as George Floyd Square. One person was later confirmed to have visited a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, though it wasn’t immediately made clear whether that injury was sustained during the same incident.

One reporter, per the AP, said he heard “as many as 30 gunshots” about a block east of the intersection. That reporter, Philip Crowther, also noted that a store’s window was seemingly damaged by a gunshot but clarified that things near the memorial site were “quickly” back to normal.

“It seems like there are no injuries,” he said later when describing his immediate vicinity.

Crowther, as seen in the footage below, was in the middle of an AP report when the shots were heard:

When reached by Complex for comment, a rep for the Minneapolis Police Department said that officers responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue South at 10:09 a.m. local time after receiving “a report of the sound of shots fired.” Information received from callers included word that a possible suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.” Shortly after, an individual entered the Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person was then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The injury, according to police, is not life-threatening.

The George Floyd Square area is the site of a festival marking the anniversary of Floyd’s death. One year ago today, Floyd was killed at the hands of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Also on Tuesday, Floyd’s family—alongside civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, L. Chris Stewart, Jeff Storms, Justin Miller, and other co-counsel—announced details of the George Floyd Community Benevolence Fund. The fund will give out grants to eligible businesses, community groups, and 501(c)(3) organizations that serve the community at 38th and Chicago and/or encourage the success of Black citizens and community harmony. The mission of the fund, per a press release, is to assist those in the region who have been detrimentally impacted by systemic racism.