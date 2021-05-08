The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that there are about 160 California condors flying free in the state, but for some reason, 15 to 20 of the giant endangered birds have descended on one woman’s home in Tehachapi, two hours outside of Los Angeles.

Cinda Mickols, 68, told CNN that she was coming back into town Monday when her neighbor sent her the first picture of her temporary guests. Since then, Mickols’ daughter, Seana Quintero, has taken to Twitter to chronicle the rare situation.

“15 California condors descended on my moms house and absolutely trashed her deck,” Quintero wrote in a post. “They still haven’t left. It sucks but also this is unheard of, there’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom.”

“This is a good news story,” she wrote in another tweet. “The condors are coming back from extinction. They are welcome to be around, but I want them off my house now.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which runs a program to save the species from extinction, responded on Twitter. The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat, and suggested that Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.

California condors almost vanished in the 1980s before the few remaining birds were captured and placed in zoos for captive breeding.