A man has been charged with murder after Georgia investigators say he cut his roommate’s body into pieces and wrapped the pieces into a plastic bag behind a shed, the Associated Press reports.

After smelling decomposing flesh, the father of the homeowner found the body on June 4, the Union-Recorder reports, and claims it was covered in maggots.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Justin Yeng Xiong, who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said didn’t live at the Devereux home very long. Christopher Collin Demmon, 33, is now being charged with murder after already being arrested in Aiken County, South Carolina for walking around and acting erratically as a car blocked off a road.

Demmon was first arrested on June 1, three days before his roommate’s body was found by the shed in the yard.

Investigators say they found a bloody chainsaw in the back of Xiong’s yellow Jeep, which Demmon had reportedly been driving around, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told WMAZ-TV.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the killing at this time, the AP reports.