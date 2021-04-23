Rather than voting for Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush wrote Condoleezza Rice’s name on his 2020 presidential election ballot.

Bush made the revelation while speaking with People. “She knows it,” he said. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” Rice served as Bush’s Secretary of State and National Security Advisor during his two terms in office, from 2001 to 2009.

Trump has been a divisive member of the Republican Party and has caused friction in the modern GOP. While Bush denounced his party earlier this week in an interview with the Today Show, he backtracked some of what he said when talking to People.

“Really, what I should have said—there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” He continued, “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem.”

On Tuesday, Bush characterized the GOP as “isolationist, protectionists, and, to a certain extent, nativist.”

Trump and the Bush family haven’t been on good terms since former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush went up against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary. While campaigning, Trump took to berating Jeb when he could and blaming George for the 9/11 attacks.