Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced that her and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together.

In a simple post on Instagram, Gadot shared a photo of her with her husband and their daughters, nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya. “Here we go again,” she captioned the photo, which saw her daughters and Varsano touching her belly.

Alma was born in 2011, while Maya was welcomed into their lives in 2017. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after she presented the award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Despite the news of her pregnancy, it sounds as though Gadot is still going to make plenty of appearances on screen this year. She is set to star in both Death on the Nile and Red Notice this year, with the former long-finished and the latter currently in pre-production. As for her next project, work has already started on the next Wonder Woman.

Following the success of Wonder Woman 1984, at least financially, Warner Bros. announced that the third installment in the series is getting fast-tracked. Gal Gadot is scheduled to reprise her role in the next film, which is expected to be the last in a trilogy. Patty Jenkins, who directed both the first and the second Wonder Woman films, is expected to return as both director and writer for the currently untitled entry.