A funeral home has been sued by the family of a late Massachusetts man after a mishap caused his corpse to fall out of the casket as he was being lowered into his grave earlier this year, People reports.

The lawsuit names Perez Funeral Home, in addition to the City of Lawrence and its municipal cemetery, and seeks $1.2 million, or $100,000 for each plaintiff, for negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress. Andrew Serrano was being buried in early April when his family claims “one side of the straps on the City-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart.”

The suit alleges, the “corpse fell out of the casket into the grave and began oozing fluid.” The sight of their loved one left family members “horrified...visibly distraught and hysterical,” while several funeral attendees jumped into the grave to care for the corpse. Serrano’s body was removed and taken back to Perez Funeral Home. He was successfully laid to rest “a few days later.”

“Our office provided a video to the City of Lawrence of the incident,” the family’s attorney said.