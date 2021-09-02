A California couple is on the run after they were convicted in a $21 million COVID-19 relief fraud case.

NBC Los Angeles reports that 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian allegedly cut off their ankle monitoring bracelets and fled. They were awaiting their sentencing, which was set for Oct. 4 in Los Angeles federal court.

The FBI tweeted on Tuesday to let the public know that the couple “are considered fugitives” and to call if anyone has information on their location.

The couple has been missing since Sunday. In June, they were found guilty of scheming to submit fraudulent loan applications, which helped them and two relatives acquire $21 million from the Paycheck Protection and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. They used that money to purchase lavish homes in Tarzana, Glendale, and Palm Desert, as well as jewelry and other luxury items.