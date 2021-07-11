Four suspects were arrested in Denver after a maid working at a hotel near the site of Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game discovered “a bunch of guns laid out” in a room.

The Associated Press reports officers responded to a tip and searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. According to KMGH, police removed 16 long guns, body armor, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from one of the rooms with a balcony overlooking the downtown area. Sources said police feared the number of weapons, ammo, vantage point, and large crowds could have resulted in a “Las Vegas-style shooting.”

As a result, three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence.