A former Texas teacher was charged Wednesday with four counts of animal cruelty after he was arrested for allegedly torturing and killing his pet kittens.

Graham William Reid of Sugar Land, Texas, was arrested on April 28 and faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals. The 29-year-old was released the same day after posting $25,000 bail, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told the Houston Chronicle.

Reid, a former geometry teacher at Ridge Point High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District, is accused of killing his cats, primarily by beating the young kittens to death. The kittens, ranging in age from about eight weeks to one year, were allegedly beaten with a variety of objects, including a metal bar, a cat scratching post, and a litter box scooper.

According to court documents, Reid admitted to killing the kittens as a means to feel powerful when he was otherwise stressed or frustrated.

“We have been made aware of a disturbing animal cruelty allegation against a teacher who is no longer employed with the District,” Fort Bend ISD said in a statement. “We are unable to comment further as the matter involves an ongoing criminal investigation. Please know the safety and security of our students is our top priority and we are taking steps to safeguard the emotional well-being of our students by making well-trained counselors available to the teacher’s former students.”

Reid is next due in court on June 14.