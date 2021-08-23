Two men have been charged with impersonating federal officers and holding seven people against their will in North Carolina. One of the suspects is an ex-police officer.

Former officer Freddie Wayne Huff II, 41, and Rahain Antoine Deriggs II, 27, whose name was shared by WXII 12, were arrested after the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a May 28 robbery when two men reportedly broke into a home and stole firearms, jewelry, and money.

Seven people were inside the residence during the robbery, per the Dispatch.

The two suspects were then identified, as the robbery was connected to a Davidson County location where all the stolen items were reportedly recovered following a search warrant