A youth ministery leader in Pensacola, Florida has been arrested and charged with felony voyeurism after a 14-year-old discovered a hidden camera in the church bathroom.

37-year-old Calvary Baptist Church employee David Nims was arrested on Monday this week, the Pensacola News Journal reports. He was charged with video voyeurism by an adult responsible for the welfare of a child younger than 16, but Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said that “additional charges are likely.” Authorities were first notified about Nims on Sunday (June 6) after a 14-year-old child discovered a camera hidden beneath a sink inside a bathroom in the youth hallway of the church.

According to Nims’ arrest report, authorities reviewed videos stored on the camera and discovered the 14-year-old was recorded while in the bathroom. A second video contained on the device allegedly showed Nims picking up the camera from the underside of another bathroom. Authorities suspect that Nims could have used the camera at other locations besides the one bathroom at the church where it was discovered.

"Our investigators are now going through those pieces of electronics to determine if there is anything on them to indicate that any other crimes have been committed,” added Sheriff Simmons. He was booked into Escambia County Jail on $10,000 bond this Monday and has since been released.

It is not immediately clear if Nims has been let go by the church. "We stand ready as a church to provide care and ministry to anyone or any victims who come forward as we are informed," Church Pastor Walt Magaha told the San Diego Union-Tribune.