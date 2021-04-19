A Palm Coast, Florida woman is convinced she saw a baby dinosaur running through her backyard after her security camera captured footage last week of a strange creature on the loose, FOX 35 News reports.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” the woman, Christina Ryan, told the Orlando news station. “Maybe I’ve watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur.”

The brief footage captures a few seconds of what appears to be a creature with a reptilian-like tail running across the yard, but Ryan says that everyone she’s shared the video with believes it looks like a baby dinosaur.

“Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? I’m sticking with raptor myself,” she joked.

Universal Orlando, home of the Jurassic Park amusement ride, poked fun at the news story with a retweet from the resort’s official Twitter account. The witty response may have doubled as a marketing tactic. A new ride, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster is scheduled to open in June at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.