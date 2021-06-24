A Florida woman has been arrested and is facing first-degree felony murder charges after she allegedly fatally shot the son of a former state senator.

NBC Miami reports that 24-year-old Lakoria Shamece Washington is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jason Campbell, the child of former Democratic Florida Senate member Daphne Campbell. Lakoria was apprehended by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in Port Orange, and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County. The family of the victim said Campbell was fatally shot while he slept in an apartment, which belonged to a woman he was seeing.

The shooting took place on June 1, when Washington allegedly forced herself into the Miami apartment with a gun. When authorities arrived at the scene, Campbell was found dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a trail of blood leading back to the apartment.

“I’m speechless,” said Daphne Campbell. “I’ve been crying, I don’t eat, I can’t sleep. Because my baby went down just innocently. A senseless, senseless, senseless death.”

Surveillance footage showed a woman now identified as Washington entering the apartment building shortly before the shooting took place.