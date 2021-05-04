An elderly woman was charged with a felony after she attacked a fast-food employee with racist slurs and a Whopper.

According to the Smoking Gun, 77-year-old Florida resident Judith Black was arrested over the weekend after she admitted to the assault that took place at a Sumter County Burger King. The police report states the incident occurred last Friday night, when Black reportedly became upset about the thickness of the tomato in her sandwich. The woman reportedly went to the front counter and expressed her frustration to a Black staffer. The employee told officers she informed Black that she couldn’t help until she stopped screaming, which prompted the unruly customer to throw the Whopper at the employee’s head and begin shouting racist slurs.

“Shut up you Black b*tch,” she allegedly told the staffer, before using the n-word multiple times as she left the restaurant with her husband. The victim’s account was corroborated by witnesses statements and surveillance video.

Another Burger King employee managed to get Black’s license plate number, which officers used to track Black at her home in a retirement community. Police say Black admitted to her actions and was subsequently placed under arrest. She was charged with battery. According to the Smoking Gun, the Whopper incident would’ve typically resulted in a misdemeanor; however, due to Black’s use of racist slurs, the charged was reclassified as a felony.

Black was released on $2,500 bond early Saturday.