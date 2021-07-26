A sheriff’s office in Florida is under fire after it started an intelligence program, sending four-page letters to “prolific offenders” in the area and telling them them they’d face enhanced police scrutiny.

The Pasco Sheriff’s office, according to the Tampa Bay Times, tells letter recipients that they were “selected as a result of an evaluation of your recent criminal behavior using an unbiased, evidence-based risk assessment designed to identify prolific offenders in our community.”

“As a result of this designation, we will go to great efforts to encourage change in your life through enhanced support and increased accountability,” the letter reads.