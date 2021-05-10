Florida Man Elijah Shelton has been arrested after he allegedly used a taxi service to get to and from a bank robbery on Navarre Parkway, Santa Rosa County.

WKRG reports that Shelton, 24, ordered a taxi from Johnny on the Spot Taxi Service to take him to the Synovus Bank last week, which he then proceeded to rob for $8,300. “Elijah Shelton, who after this will be referred to as ‘the genius,’ decides he wants to rob a bank in Santa Rosa County,” said Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. “Normally, you grab a fast car so you can get away and everything. He calls a cab to his house.”

After he arrived at the bank, he told the taxi driver to wait there for him as he went inside to demand cash. Shortly after making off with the cash, he got back into the cab and asked to be dropped back home. “Needless to say we apprehended him pretty quickly,” added Johnson. “We haven’t recovered the money but we definitely recovered him so that’s all that matters.” Shelton has been charged with robbery, grand theft, and drug possession.

He was booked into jail on May 8 and is currently being held on a $260,000 bond. His mugshot, as shown on the Okaloosa Department of Corrections site, has him smiling with a huge grin on his face.