Florida man Michael Williams took his son on a paintball gun “drive-by,” only for the 10-year-old to be shot and wounded by a man who thought his family was in danger.

ABC News reports that the 26-year-old father was asked by his son to drive by a certain house with a paintball gun on Sunday. When they reached the home, a number of pellets were fired. Homeowner Gregory Barns believed the paintball shots were real gunfire. Police stated he thought “he and his family were under attack.”

The man fired a single shot at the car, which struck the child as he was allegedly hanging out the window. The child fell out and was run over by the vehicle. Williams told WSVN the boy was already out of the car when the shooting happened, contrary to police reports.

No further information about the child’s current condition was provided, but he’s currently in the hospital with injuries. Williams retrieved his son and drove home after the incident, where his mother called an ambulance. The Miami Herald reports Williams has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, with Opa-locka police saying he “acted recklessly by agreeing to conduct a drive by paint ball shooting.”

Michael Williams was originally listed as being in a Miami-Dade jail, which is no longer the case. There’s currently no public information regarding his case.