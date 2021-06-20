A Florida man allegedly pulled a gun out on a Starbucks worker after noticing his bagel was missing cream cheese. Unfortunately for him, the employee was the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Local 10 News reports the man, who was identified as Omar Wright, 38, got angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when he realized they got his order wrong. Wright allegedly returned to the window and screamed at the police chief’s daughter because of the aforementioned missing cream cheese. When she asked whether he’d paid for it, police say Wright pulled out his gun.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the incident was traumatizing for her 23-year-old daughter. The Starbucks employee/chief’s daughter told authorities that although Wright didn’t point the gun at her, she was fearful nonetheless.

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. “It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

According to an arrest report, Wright denied threatening Noel-Pratt’s daughter. Rather, he said he grabbed onto his gun because it was coming out of his pocket.

Wright was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

During a court appearance on Friday, Wright argued that the robbery charge was unfair, Fox News reports.